Reebok to pay $25 mln for toning shoe claims-U.S.

Sept 28 Reebok has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it made unsubstantiated claims about the health benefits of its EasyTone and RunTone shoes, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on its website on Wednesday.

The FTC said the money will go for refunds to people who bought Reebok toning shoes or apparel. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; editing by John Wallace)