版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 23日 星期三 14:12 BJT

Reed Elsevier sees another year of earnings growth

LONDON, April 23 Anglo-Dutch business information provider Reed Elsevier said it expected to post another year of underlying revenue and earnings growth in 2014 after trading broadly in line during the first quarter.

Reed Elsevier, which competes with Thomson Reuters, said its first quarter underlying revenue growth rates across the business had remained consistent with its performance in 2013.

"The outlook for 2014 is unchanged," it said. "We remain confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐