BRIEF-Reed sells majority stake in Reed Construction Data to Warburg Pincus

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
July 21 Reed Elsevier Plc
* Reed Business Information (RBI) today announced sale of a 51 percent stake in Reed Construction Data (RCD) to Warburg Pincus
* Rsmeans will separate from RCD and fully merge with Gordian group
Reed business information today announced sale of 100 percent of Rsmeans to Gordian Group, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 1 A former UBS Group AG banker who as a whistleblower helped U.S. authorities prosecute the Swiss bank for tax fraud, only to spend 2-1/2 years in prison for helping a billionaire client evade taxes, on Monday filed a $20 million libel lawsuit against his former employer.