版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-Reed sells majority stake in Reed Construction Data to Warburg Pincus

July 21 Reed Elsevier Plc

* Reed Business Information (RBI) today announced sale of a 51 percent stake in Reed Construction Data (RCD) to Warburg Pincus

* Rsmeans will separate from RCD and fully merge with Gordian group

* Reed business information today announced sale of 100 percent of Rsmeans to Gordian Group, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/UlMZSm] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐