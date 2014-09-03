版本:
BRIEF-Reed Elsevier in talks to acquire Fircosoft

Sept 3 Reed Elsevier Group Plc :

* Reed Elsevier announces proposed acquisition of Fircosoft

* Transaction is subject, among other things, to completion of consultation with works council of Fircosoft Further company coverage: [REL.L ELSN.AS]
