CORRECTED - UPDATE 3-Reed Elsevier on track in economic storm

(Corrects paragraph 11 to attribute to UBS the comment that
LexisNexis is gaining market share, and to show that Thomson
Reuters third-quarter legal revenue rose, not fell)
* Nine-month underlying sales up 1 percent
* Sees full year adjusted EPS in line with expectations
* Shares down 1.3 percent in London, 0.8 percent in
Amsterdam
(Adds shares, analyst comment)
By Georgina Prodhan
Nov 16 Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group
Reed Elsevier Plc/NV (REL.L)ELSN.AS posted a 1 percent rise
in underlying sales for the first nine months of the year and
said macroeconomic uncertainty had had only a marginal effect
on its results.
Each of its five business areas showed underlying growth,
excluding the effect of trade shows that happen every two
years, with its LexisNexis legal products holding up well as
demand from law firms remained subdued but stable, Reed said.
Reed Elsevier, whose world-leading trade shows include the
London Book Fair and Aluminium China, has been making
aggressive investments in legal products, where it competes
with Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) and Wolters Kluwer (WLSNc.AS).
The company, which also provides professional information
for scientists, academics and doctors, said on Wednesday it
should deliver full-year adjusted earnings per share in line
with expectations.
A spokesman said the company saw consensus at between 45
and 46 pence per share, which would represent an increase of 4
to 6 percent.
"The recent uncertainty in the macro-economic environment
has had a limited impact on some of our more cyclical
businesses with only a marginal effect on our overall results
to date," Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said in a statement.
Shares in Reed Elsevier, considered a safe haven with
steady subscription revenue that underpins its consistently
high dividends, fell 1.3 percent in early trade in London and
0.9 percent in Amsterdam, underperforming a flat European media
index .SXMP.
FORWARD BOOKINGS
"We believe execution at Reed has improved but we remain
wary of how Legal will be squeezed between market leader
Westlaw (part of Thomson Reuters) and challenger Bloomberg
(which recently bought BNA for $1 billion)," analysts at
brokerage Numis wrote in a note.
Numis kept its "hold" recommendation and price target of
536 pence on the stock, not far from its price of 531p at 0813
GMT.
Reed Exhibitions sales grew 12 percent, excluding the
effect of biennial shows, and the company said forward booking
trends remained strong, although it was watching out for
changes in customer sentiment.
Legal and Professional underlying sales grew 1 percent. UBS
wrote in a research note that it appeared Reed's LexisNexis
legal products were making some market share gains. Wolters
Kluwer reported a slight drop in third-quarter legal and
regulatory revenue. Thomson Reuters reported an increase in
third-quarter legal revenue.
"While there have been some signs of increased U.S. law
firm activity, this has yet to show through in legal
headcount," Reed Elsevier said.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions showed underlying growth of 4
percent, excluding an insurance software business the company
has recently agreed to sell.
Scientific and academic publishing division Elsevier
reported underlying growth of 2 percent, while magazine unit
Reed Business Information grew 1 percent.
