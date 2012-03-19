BP reports unit trip at Whiting, IN refinery

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 BP Plc on Monday reported a unit trip and system shutdown at its 405,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The incident took place at about 13:00 pm local time on Sunday and led to nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide emissions, the filing said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.