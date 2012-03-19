版本:
BP reports unit trip at Whiting, IN refinery

March 19 BP Plc on Monday reported a unit trip and system shutdown at its 405,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The incident took place at about 13:00 pm local time on Sunday and led to nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide emissions, the filing said.

