Enterprise restarts U.S. products pipeline

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK, March 19 Enterprise Products Partners restarted a U.S. Gulf Coast-to-Midwest refined oil products pipeline on Sunday that had been shut down on Friday following a valve problem at a terminal in Missouri.
The company said the pipeline, which spans from Belmont, Texas, to Lebanon, Ohio, resumed operations at 11:53 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.
A valve malfunction at the Cape Girardeau terminal in Missouri had leaked propane on Friday but the released gas vaporized and was maintained on site, company spokesman Rick Rainey said.
