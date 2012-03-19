Enterprise restarts U.S. products pipeline

NEW YORK, March 19 Enterprise Products Partners restarted a U.S. Gulf Coast-to-Midwest refined oil products pipeline on Sunday that had been shut down on Friday following a valve problem at a terminal in Missouri.

The company said the pipeline, which spans from Belmont, Texas, to Lebanon, Ohio, resumed operations at 11:53 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

A valve malfunction at the Cape Girardeau terminal in Missouri had leaked propane on Friday but the released gas vaporized and was maintained on site, company spokesman Rick Rainey said.