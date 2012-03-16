版本:
2012年 3月 17日 星期六

Enterprise shuts US oil product line after valve problem

NEW YORK, March 16 Enterprise Products Partners said on Friday it shut a U.S. Gulf Coast-to-Midwest pipeline that carries refined oil products, following a valve problem at its Cape Girardeau terminal in Missouri.

The company said crews were repairing the valve and no fire, injuries or other offsite impact were reported.

Company spokesman Rick Rainey said the restart date was not yet known for the 20-inch (50-cm) diameter pipeline.

