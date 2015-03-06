版本:
HollyFrontier delays Tulsa FCC revamp to first quarter 2016

HOUSTON, March 6 HollyFrontier Corp said in a presentation this week on its web site that it expects to finish a revamp of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the first quarter of 2016.

The company had said in January that the work would be done in the fall of 2015. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
