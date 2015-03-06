HollyFrontier delays Tulsa FCC revamp to first quarter 2016

European shares ease, Unicredit boosts Italian banks
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
HOUSTON, March 6 HollyFrontier Corp said in a presentation this week on its web site that it expects to finish a revamp of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the first quarter of 2016.
The company had said in January that the work would be done in the fall of 2015. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
VILLAROCHE, France, May 11 The head of Safran's aircraft engines division said on Thursday that an engine problem with a Boeing plane was not a design issue, and that an Airbus plane using a different version of that engine was not affected.
May 11 Founders of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal and one of its early investors, Nexus, have reached an agreement with SoftBank Group that would allow the Japanese firm to move ahead with its plan to sell Snapdeal to bigger rival Flipkart, ET Now reported, citing sources.