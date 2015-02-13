UPDATE 1-Union says no new strike notices issued to U.S. refineries

(Adds union statement)
Feb 13 The United Steelworkers union (USW) said
no new strike notices were issued on Friday as the largest U.S.
refinery strike since 1980 reached its 13th day.
About 5,400 workers at 11 plants, including nine refineries
accounting for 13 percent of U.S. production capacity, were on
strike with no signs of an immediate end.
The last round of strike notices were issued a week ago on
Friday, Feb. 6, when the union told BP Plc that workers
would walk off their jobs the following day at refineries the
company operates in Indiana and Ohio.
Both the union and U.S. refinery owners are preparing for
the renewal of talks on Wednesday.
"We're still fulfilling the information request from the USW
and looking forward to resuming negotiations next week," said
Ray Fisher, spokesman for Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal
Dutch Shell Plc , the lead company negotiator.
In addition to the information request, the union is
waiting for Shell's response to a counterproposal made last
week. No details about the counterproposal have been released.
The information request, which Shell has called extensive,
focuses on the use of non-union contract workers to perform
day-to-day maintenance in refineries.
Workers hired by the companies contracted to do regular
refinery maintenance are less qualified than union workers, the
USW has said.
Also, on Friday, the union said unfair labor practices
charges have been filed with the U.S. National Labor Board
against refineries operated by BP-Husky, LyondellBasell
Industries NV, Marathon Petroleum Corp and
Tesoro Corp where strikes are taking place.
Only one refinery, Tesoro's 166,000-barrel-per- day (bpd)
plant in Martinez, California, near San Francisco, has been shut
due to the strike. Tesoro shut the refinery on Feb. 6, because
one-half of the plant's production was already out due a planned
multiunit overhaul.
The company said on the Thursday the Martinez plant will
remain shut until the strike ends.
Since the talks started on Jan. 21, sticking points have
included the use of nonunion contractors and how to monitor
worker fatigue. Wage increases and health benefits are also on
the table.
The USW is seeking a three-year, industrywide pact that
would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together
account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.
Companies have called on trained temporary replacement
workers to keep their plants running at nearly normal levels.
Refineries affected by the strike have reported malfunctions
since the walkout began on Feb. 1.
A 70,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking
unit was shut earlier this week at Shell's 327,000-bpd refinery
in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, Texas.
