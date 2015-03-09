UPDATE 1-In freezing cold, striking U.S. refinery workers chop wood for fire

(Adds statement from BP)
By Erwin Seba
WHITING, Ind., March 9 On the icy shores of Lake
Michigan, striking workers fan fires in old oil barrels near BP
Plc's hulking Whiting refinery, trying to stay warm and
united as they push for a new contract to end the biggest U.S.
refinery walkout in 35 years.
But there is little sign the strike, now in its sixth week,
will end anytime soon as face-to-face negotiations between the
United Steelworkers union (USW) and oil companies resumed on
Monday after a nearly two week hiatus.
Dave Copple, who has worked for 35 years at BP's 413,500
barrel-per-day (bpd) plant in Whiting, Indiana, said he worries
oil companies want to test workers' resolve by letting the
strike drag on and refusing to grant pay increases and safety
assurances demanded by the USW.
"I think they are trying to break the union," Copple said as
he stood next to a fire barrel inside a triangle-shaped shelter
made of chain link fence and plastic tarps.
BP said it has no interest in breaking the union or
prolonging the strike, only in reaching a fair deal that ensures
safe and competitive operations.
The shelter, called "Fort Stoppage," sits 100 feet (30.5
meters) from the shore of Lake Michigan, much of which froze
over in February, the coldest since 1875, when the average
temperature was 14.6 Fahrenheit (minus 9.7 Celsius), according
to U.S. National Weather Service.
"We've been here every second since we were called out,"
said Copple, wearing five layers of clothing.
The USW's national leadership told the nearly 1,100 members
of USW Local 7-1 on Feb. 8 to walk off their jobs at Whiting as
talks stalled between the union and Shell.
The oil industry's lead negotiator, Shell Oil Co, the U.S.
arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it wants to reach a
"mutually satisfactory agreement."
The national strike, which began on Feb. 1 has spread to
include 15 plants, 12 of which are refineries that account for
one-fifth of U.S. capacity.
Local 7-1 has set up a wood-chopping unit, called "the
Woodchuck Crew" a few blocks from the refinery to provide fuel
for the fires.
"Our guys work out in this weather every day," said USW
local 7-1 President Dave Danko. "That takes guts."
While talks at the national level have stalled, talks on the
local issues with BP have been moving slowly, Danko said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa
Shumaker)