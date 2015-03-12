UPDATE 5-Union says tentative deal reached to end U.S. refinery strike

(Adds statement from Tesoro, details on wage hikes)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, March 12 The United Steelworkers union
and oil companies have reached a tentative deal to end the
largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years, the labor group and
people familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.
The new agreement for about 30,000 workers would last four
years, a year longer than previous agreements. The deal, which
still needs to be ratified, may not end strikes right away at
all refineries that have suffered walkouts as local union
chapters could still need to work out pending issues.
"We salute the solidarity exhibited by our membership," said
USW International President Leo Gerard. "There was no way we
would have won vast improvements in safety and staffing without
it."
Tesoro Corp told employees in a letter seen by
Reuters it was "supportive of the agreement" and would try to
quickly settle local issues "to enable our employees return to
work." Lead industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc
did not comment.
The tentative contract contains language that addresses
worker fatigue, which is tied to accidents, and the use of
contractors versus unionized labor. It also safeguards gains
made in previous contracts, the union and sources said.
They added that annual wage increases would be 2.5 percent
the first year, 3 percent each in years two and three, and 3.5
percent in the fourth year.
Twelve refineries with a fifth of U.S. refining capacity
have been hit by strikes during the last 40 days. Companies have
responded by calling in temporary workers after 6,550 people
walked off the job.
Only one plant, Tesoro's 166,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Martinez, California, was shut by the strike as it
was already undergoing maintenance when the walkout started. The
company said it will reopen when the strike ends.
The contract would cover refineries owned by Exxon Mobil
Corp, BP Plc, Valero Energy Corp and
Chevron Corp among others.
On Wednesday, in a message to its members, the union said it
was assembling its policy committee which represents the rank
and file, to review proposals from industry during contract
talks.
That move was widely seen as a signal that the strike may be
nearing an end as the union pushed for higher wages and what it
called better safety practices in a new pact for about 60
plants.
