Workers at largest U.S. refinery OK deal; Tesoro making progress

HOUSTON, March 17 More than 700 union workers at
the largest U.S. refinery unanimously approved a new contract in
a vote at their union hall in Port Arthur, Texas, on Tuesday
night, said union officials.
The United Steelworkers union (USW) also said workers at
three Tesoro Corp refineries on the West Coast were
making progress in finalizing contracts. Return-to-work
agreements, usually the final step before ratification votes,
were under discussion.
USW members at the Motiva Enterprises Port
Arthur, Texas, refinery walked off their jobs on Feb. 21 as part
of the nation's largest refinery strike in 35 years.
Port Arthur workers are expected to return to their jobs
next week.
"This is a ton of bricks off the backs of our members," said
Jeffrey Wright, vice chairman of the Motiva Workman's Committee
in USW local 13-423. "Our membership is thankful our
international leadership got a good contract."
USW negotiators reached an industry-wide agreement to settle
the strike with lead U.S. refinery owner representative Royal
Dutch Shell Plc on Thursday. Shell is a co-owner of
Motiva.
USW-represented workers are also expected to return to work
at Motiva's refineries in Norco and Convent, Louisiana, next
week.
Workers at Shell's joint-venture refinery in Deer Park,
Texas, who were among the first to go on strike when work
stoppages began on Feb. 1, are scheduled to vote Thursday on the
new contract.
A Tesoro spokeswoman said the company was pleased with the
progress being made to end strikes by workers at refineries in
Anacortes, Washington, Carson and Martinez, California.
"We look forward to welcoming back our workers and resuming
normal operations together," said Tesoro's Tina Barbee.
The USW said BP Plc, Lyondell Basell Industries
, and Marathon Petroleum Corp "continue fights on
tough local issues."
