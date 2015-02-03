REFILE-After talks to end U.S. refinery strike resume, little sign of progress

(Removes extraneous word in lead paragraph)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Feb 3 A strike by U.S. refinery workers
entered a third day on Tuesday as contact resumed between the
lead industry negotiator, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and
union leaders over a new nationwide wage deal, the company said.
After leaving the negotiating table early on Sunday when
talks broke down, prompting labor leaders to call a strike,
Shell late on Monday said it reopened communication with the
United Steelworkers union (USW).
A USW union spokeswoman said both sides met late on Monday
but no progress was made. The union was not immediately
available to confirm on Tuesday if talks were underway.
"The USW and Shell continue to dialogue," said Shell
spokesman Ray Fisher in response to a question about the status
of talks on Tuesday.
Talks reached an impasse with workers asking for higher
wages against a backdrop of crude prices that have plunged
nearly 60 percent since June, prompting oil companies to cut
spending.
Walkouts were called on Sunday at nine plants, including
seven refineries, with a combined 10 percent of U.S. refining
capacity. The strikes were the first since 1980 in support of a
nationwide pact that would cover 63 refineries and 30,000
workers.
The USW has said further walkouts may be ordered if talks
remain at a standstill.
Most affected refineries are running almost as usual, with
operators having called on trained managers, retirees and
operators from non-union plants to replace workers.
But one plant, Tesoro Corp's 166,000 barrel-per-day
Martinez, California, refinery, was being fully shut down as
part of it was already in the middle of maintenance work, the
company has said.
While refiners are promising little or no disruption to
production, wholesalers and other buyers have snapped up
supplies.
Traders have said the strike contributed to higher prices
for gasoline futures, which were up a percent at $1.5615
a gallon on Tuseday.
While refinery outages can reduce their purchases of crude,
U.S. oil prices rose in early trade as new manufacturing
data pointed to higher demand in the coming months.
The USW said Shell halted negotiations early Sunday after
the union rejected a fifth proposal from the company.
Shell has repeatedly declined to comment on the details and
content of the talks.
The union is seeking annual pay increases of 6 percent,
double the size of those in the last agreement. It also wants
work that has been given in the past to non-union contractors to
start going to USW members, a tighter policy to prevent
workplace fatigue and reductions in members' out-of-pocket
payments for healthcare.
