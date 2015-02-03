版本:
Shell, union resume communications over U.S. refinery contract -spokesman

HOUSTON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had resumed communication with the United Steelworkers union (USW) over a contract for refinery workers, as a strike by employees at seven refineries and two plants completed a second day.

"Representatives from Shell and the United Steelworkers union resumed communications on Monday in hopes of coming to a mutually satisfactory contract agreement," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher.

The three-year agreement covering workers at 63 refineries accounting for two-thirds of U.S. refinery capacity expired at shortly after midnight on Sunday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
