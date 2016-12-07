Outages brighten European refineries' year-end profit prospects

* Unplanned refinery outages in LatAm boost profits
* Higher crude prices to weigh on margins in 2017
* GRAPHIC: European refining margins tmsnrt.rs/2gb5MhI
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, Dec 7 European oil refiners are enjoying
healthy profits in the fourth quarter compared with other
regions due to unplanned maintenance in the Atlantic basin that
has eroded inventories, offsetting typically weaker year-end
demand.
Refining was a lifeline for energy companies when oil prices
started falling sharply in the second-half of 2014. Cheap crude
spurred record demand growth for motor fuels, which refineries
worldwide scrambled to produce.
While global refining margins this year have tightened from
2015, Europe's fourth-quarter margins BRT-ROT-REF have held
strong, a boost to earnings for energy majors Total,
BP and Royal Dutch Shell as the oil price
languishes at less than half those of 2014 peaks.
Independent refiners such as Italy's Saras and
Finland's Neste will also benefit.
"Margins were supported by turnarounds worldwide but the
sizeable drop in Latin American refinery runs this year was
probably the decisive factor," Robert Campbell, head of oil
products research at Energy Aspects, said.
The outages in Mexico, Brazil and Venezuela has led to a
drop of up to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in refining capacity
year-on-year, leading the region to significantly increase its
imports from U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, Campbell said.
They also pulled in gasoline cargoes from Europe just when
demand for the fuel across the Atlantic typically fades with
winter weather. As a result, global stocks of gasoline and
diesel tightened far more than expected in recent months.(tmsnrt.rs/2br1O3U)
BP's benchmark refinery margin marker for northwest Europe,
a proxy of refinery profitability, are on track to gain some 25
percent in the fourth quarter from the previous one even as
global margins tighten, according to BP.
Last year, even amid surging profits, BP's European margins
indicator fell 35 percent from the third quarter to the fourth
as demand for Europe's exported gasoline cooled with the weather
in the United States.
Traders and analysts said Europe's refineries, though
smaller and older, were benefiting from serving as a swing
producer, cashing in on the spurts of demand. By contrast,
margins in the U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub, with bigger and
more efficient units, are down nearly one third on the quarter
and the year.
Total, Europe's biggest refiner, said its margins had risen
to roughly $40 a tonne at the beginning of the quarter, from
$25.50 a tonne in the third quarter, supported by stronger
gasoline prices.
But profits could be more limited next year, with a cautious
global economic outlook and a continued recovery in crude oil
prices following OPEC's agreement last week to cut production,
will likely weigh on refining margins in 2017.
"Looking into 2017, I would expect refining margins to be
down year-on-year, especially if OPEC and Russia cut," Giacomo
Romeo, oil and gas equity analyst at Macquarie Capital, said.
The production cuts would reduce the supply of heavy and
medium crude grades, weakening refining margins, particularly
for companies like Spain's Repsol, for which heavy
crude represents around half of the refinery diet, Romeo said.
Global oil demand in 2016 is expected to rise by 1.2 million
barrels per day, compared with the previous year's 1.8 million
bpd rise, a five-year peak.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)