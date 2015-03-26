版本:
Motiva says to integrate Norco, Convent refineries

HOUSTON, March 26 Motiva Enterprises said on Thursday it plans to integrate operations at its two Louisiana refineries near New Orleans, Convent and Norco, to take advantage of increased U.S. crude oil production. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
