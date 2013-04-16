Refinery workers see hydrofluoric acid release risk -USW survey

HOUSTON, April 16 A survey of workers at 23 U.S.
crude oil refineries found the majority of safety systems were
less than very effective in preventing a release of highly toxic
hydrofluoric acid within their plants, or to the communities
beyond.
The United Steelworkers union released the survey on Tuesday
as part of a campaign to end the use of hydrofluoric acid in
U.S. refineries because, in addition to producing severe
chemical burns, the chemical can enter the body and do severe
damage to the heart and skeleton.
Hydrofluoric acid can travel in a large cloud for up to 25
miles from the point of a release.
Alkylation plants in 50 refineries across the United States
use hydrofluoric acid to convert refining by-products into
octane-boosting additives. A total of 26 million people reside
within 25 miles of the refineries, the USW said.