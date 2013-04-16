UPDATE 1-U.S. refinery workers see hydrofluoric acid release risk

* Hydrofluoric acid used in 50 U.S. refinery alkylation
units
* USW says 26 million people at risk to HF acid exposure
HOUSTON, April 16 A survey of workers at 23 U.S.
crude oil refineries found a majority of safety systems were
not considered very effective in preventing a release of highly
toxic hydrofluoric acid within their plants or to the
communities beyond.
The United Steelworkers union released the survey on Tuesday
as part of a campaign to end the use of hydrofluoric acid in
U.S. refineries. Fifty U.S. refineries use hydrofluoric acid,
placing 26 million people at risk of exposure in a large release
of the chemical, union officials said.
Hydrofluoric acid can produce severe chemical burns and can
enter the body and do severe damage to the heart and skeleton.
It can travel in a large cloud for up to 25 miles from the point
of a release.
Hydrofluoric acid is used by refineries in alkylation units
that convert refining by-products into octane-boosting additives
for gasoline.
USW International Vice President Gary Beevers said the
union, which represents 30,000 U.S. oil industry workers,
continues to work with oil company executives to improve
hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit maintenance.
"They're at risk," Beevers said. "If we have a major release
in Houston, hell, it could wipe out a corporate office."
The survey also found the 23 refineries had 131 hydrofluoric
acid incidents or near misses in the past three years.
The USW began its campaign to halt the use of hydrofluoric
acid as a catalyst in alkylation units in 2009, months after an
explosion and fire at Citgo Petroleum Corp's Corpus
Christi, Texas, refinery.
In its final report on the blaze, which severely burned a
refinery worker, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said the 2009
Citgo fire was a "significant near-miss" for a release of
hydrofluoric acid into a community.
The 23 refineries are located in 13 states including
California, Illinois, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and
Washington. The refineries account for 3.3 million barrels of
daily production and employ 12,000 people.
The USW has called on refiners to examine alternative
catalysts like sulfuric acid for use in alkylation units.
Refiners have argued such a change would cost millions of
dollars to replace technology for which they already have
adequate safeguards.
"We're not saying they have to change overnight," Beevers
said. "We're saying be good stewards of the equipment you have.
We're saying inspect them every two years, not every five
years."
Representatives of oil industry associations, the American
Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel & Petrochemical
Manufacturers, were not immediately available to discuss the
survey.