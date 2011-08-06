Explosion at Alon refinery in Texas - report

BRIEF-Cemtrex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
NEW YORK Aug 6 There was an explosion at Alon USA's (ALJ.N) 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Big Spring, Texas, local media reported on Saturday.
One person may have been injured and officials were called to the scene early on Saturday morning, NewsWest9 said.
A report filed by Alon with state regulators on Saturday said an off gas compressor caught fire and flared on Friday, adding that emergency workers brought the situation under control and stopped the flaring.
A representative from Alon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage: