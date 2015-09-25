Aruba signs agreement with Citgo Petroleum to operate idled refinery

ORANJESTAD, Sept 25 Aruba's Energy Ministry said
on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with
PDVSA's U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum to explore reopening and
operating the island's refinery, idled since 2012.
The 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery was operated buy U.S.
firm Valero Energy, but it closed because of low
margins. Since then the facility has been used as a storage
terminal.
"Citgo will send a group to evaluate the refinery technically
and financially," Aruba's government said in a statement.
Because of its proximity to the Venezuelan coast, PDVSA and
Aruba's government have had talks since 2012 about a purchase or
an operating agreement, but without any success.
(Reporting by Sailu Urribarri; Editing by Marianna Parraga and
Terry Wade)