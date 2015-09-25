UPDATE 2-Aruba, Citgo Petroleum to explore reactivating refinery

(New throughout, adds Valero comment, background)
By Sailu Urribarri and Marianna Parraga
ORANJESTAD/HOUSTON, Sept 25 Aruba's Energy
Ministry said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of
understanding with PDVSA's U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum to explore
reopening and operating the island's refinery, idled since 2012
because of low margins.
The 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery had been operated by
U.S. firm Valero Energy Corp.. Attempts to reopen some
processing units or sell it to firms including Venezuela's PDVSA
and PetroChina have been unsuccessful.
"Citgo will send a group to evaluate the refinery
technically and financially," Aruba's government said in a
statement.
The facility is currently used as an oil storage terminal,
with state-run oil company PDVSA among its main clients.
Valero's CEO said last year that the company was not
interested in reopening it. But PDVSA and Citgo could use the
nearby refinery to run different types of crude and produce much
needed heavy naphtha, used by Venezuela as diluent to make oil
more marketable.
Lack of enough deep conversion capacity to transform heavy
crudes into light products has been one of the main obstacles to
any sale.
Valero, which purchased the refinery equipment in 2004 for
$465 million, declined to comment on the specific agreement, but
its spokesman said that the company "has been working with the
government to explore options, including a sale, for several
years."
PDVSA and Citgo did not reply to requests for comments.
Negotiations with Aruba would involve Valero and the
Netherland's government in a later feasibility stage, the
memorandum signed in Houston said.
"Citgo would guarantee crude supply (for the refinery) and
experience," the statement said, adding that the contract could
cover at least 20 years of operations.
Cash-strapped PDVSA offered Citgo for sale in 2014. It
received bids, but ultimately decided not to sell, and
terminated the process. The company in June sold the Chalmette
refinery in Louisiana jointly owned with ExxonMobil and
is also trying to sell the 500,000-barrel per-day Hovensa
refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
While selling refining assets in the United States, PDVSA is
trying to expand its operations along the Caribbean. It
currently owns, operate or use refineries and terminals in eight
islands.
(Reporting by Sailu Urribarri in Oranjestad and Marianna
Parraga in Houston. With additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer
in Caracas; Editing by David Gregorio)