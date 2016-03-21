Aruba refinery to start hiring staff in April to repair plant -sources

HOUSTON, March 21 The refinery in Aruba plans to
start hiring workers in April to repair and upgrade the
235,000-barrel-per-day plant, while its proposed new operator,
Citgo Petroleum, continues talks with the government
to sign a contract to lease the idled facility, sources close to
the deal told Reuters.
Talks between Citgo, Venezuelan PDVSA's refining
unit, and Aruba's government started last year for an agreement
on a 25-year lease. A memorandum of understanding was signed in
September in Houston, where Citgo is based, to explore upgrading
and restarting the facility.
Talks between the parties have progressed, one of the
sources said, but they are far from setting a date to begin
restarting the refinery, which could last up to two years before
production resumes for the first time since 2012.
Aruba's Prime Minister Mike Eman told journalists last week
that talks continued but declined to elaborate as details could
not be provided in the middle of negotiations.
A team of Citgo technicians has been working since 2015 on a
plan to restart and upgrade the plant. Catalysts used at Aruba's
hydrodesulfurization unit (HDS) were removed several weeks ago,
according to a source from the refinery.
Former operator Valero Energy halted Aruba in 2012,
keeping only its storage terminal operating, and in 2014, it
classified it as "abandoned." The U.S. company paid $465 million
when it bought the refinery in 2004.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Erwin Seba in Houston,
additional reporting by Sailu Urribarri in Oranjestad; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)