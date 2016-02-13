Citgo, Aruba working to restart 235,000-bpd refinery under lease -sources

HOUSTON Feb 13 Venezuelan PDVSA's unit in the
United States, Citgo Petroleum, is working to restart some
processing units at the Aruba refinery under a 25-year lease
contract with the government of the Caribbean island, sources at
the facility and firms involved told Reuters on Saturday.
The Aruba refinery's former operator, Valero Energy, has not
been involved in the negotiations between Citgo and the
government, but the island has guaranteed the U.S. firm that it
will walk away from the refinery with zero environmental
liability and without obligation to dismantle the facility.
A source from the refinery, with capacity to run 235,000
barrels per day of crude, said a technical team has been working
since September on the facility's new configuration, including
equipment replacement. Other sources added the process of hiring
staff and contractors is about to begin.
It was not immediately clear when the units would be
restarted, the sources said.
Officials in Aruba could not be reached. Citgo and PDVSA did
not immediately comment. Valero said it would not comment on
business negotiations.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry
Wade)