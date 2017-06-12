Judge throws out fines against Tesoro for deadly refinery blast

HOUSTON, June 12 A Washington state
administrative judge threw out $2.4 million in fines levied
against refiner Tesoro Corp for a 2010 explosion that
claimed the lives of seven workers at the company's Anacortes,
Washington, refinery.
Judge Mark Jaffe said Washington state's Department of Labor
and Industries fell short of proving that Tesoro failed to
comply with rules for inspection and maintenance of refinery
equipment involved in the April 2, 2010 blast.
"The Department has failed to show by a preponderance of the
evidence that Tesoro committed any of the alleged violations,"
Jaffe wrote in a decision handed down on Thursday but only
available on Monday.
Jaffe's decision will be reviewed by the Washington state
Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals before it goes into
effect.
"We feel for the families of the people who died in this
preventable disaster, and will request the full Board of
Industrial Insurance Appeals review of the proposed decision as
we continue to work diligently for workplace safety in our
state," Department spokeswoman Elaine Fischer said in an emailed
statement.
Tesoro spokeswoman Christina Barbee said Jaffe's decision
underscored the company's commitment to improvement in personal
and process safety.
"Rigorous maintenance and inspection programs are integral
to that core value, and our programs are based on industry best
practices as the Judge's proposed decision and order
acknowledges," Barbee said.
In 2014, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board found fault with the
industry standards and Tesoro's system for evaluation of the
effects of hydrogen under high heat and pressure on steel
components of the heat exchanger that ruptured in 2010 releasing
a fireball that engulfed the seven workers.
A high-temperature hydrogen, which can cause the corrosion
of steel, was determined the cause of the heat exchanger's
rupture.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish)