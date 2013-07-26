版本:
INTL FCStone appointed financial adviser for new Colombia refinery

July 25 U.S. commodities brokerage INTL FCStone will be financial adviser on a new industrial complex in Colombia that will include a heavy crude oil refinery with a capacity of up to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The Refineria Colombiana Sebastopol S.A in Santander will also contain a river port and a 125 megawatt cogeneration plant.

The 313 hectare development would have access to major export ports in the Caribbean, two major oil pipelines and state-owned oil company Ecopetrol's distribution centre, INTL FCStone said in a statement.
