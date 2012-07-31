Valero: Meraux refinery to resume normal operations in August

NEW YORK, July 31 Valero Energy said on Monday it expects to resume normal operations at its 125,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, at end of August after it performs work on the plant following a fire last week.

The refiner also said in its second-quarter earnings conference that it has ramped up processing of shale crude oil from the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in south Texas throughout its system.

It processed 140,000 barrels-per-day of Eagle Ford crude at its 93,000-bpd Three Rivers plant and 200,000-bpd Corpus Christi refinery in Texas.

The company is receiving Bakken shale oil from the St. James, Louisiana, terminal to process at its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.