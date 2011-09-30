Crude unit on fire at Petrobras Texas refinery

HOUSTON, Sept 30 A fire broke out on Friday afternoon in the crude distillation unit at Petrobras's (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) 100,000-barrels-per-day Pasadena, Texas refinery, the company told an emergency messaging system.

"We are currently having a fire in our crude unit," a refinery spokeswoman said on Harris County's Community Awareness Response Line, which provides residents near the row of refineries and chemical plants along the Houston Ship Channel with information about emergencies.

A refinery representative had not replied to requests for information about the fire, which broke out at about 2 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)