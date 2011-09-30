Crude unit on fire at Petrobras Texas refinery

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HOUSTON, Sept 30 A fire broke out on Friday afternoon in the crude distillation unit at Petrobras's (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) 100,000-barrels-per-day Pasadena, Texas refinery, the company told an emergency messaging system.
"We are currently having a fire in our crude unit," a refinery spokeswoman said on Harris County's Community Awareness Response Line, which provides residents near the row of refineries and chemical plants along the Houston Ship Channel with information about emergencies.
A refinery representative had not replied to requests for information about the fire, which broke out at about 2 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.