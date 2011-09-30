版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 1日 星期六 04:11 BJT

Texas refinery fire under control-fire marshall

HOUSTON, Sept 30 A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a crude distillation unit at Petrobras' (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) 100,000-barrels-per-day Pasadena, Texas refinery was under control, a fire marshall said.

David Brannon, fire marshall for Pasadena east of Houston, also said no injuries were reported. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)

