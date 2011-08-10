UPDATE 2-Hestya Energy to buy, restart German refinery

* Plant was idle for nearly 2 years

* Follows string of refinery sales in Europe

* Europe's refining margins better in August (Adds detail, factbox, graphic)

By Michael Hogan and Emma Farge

HAMBURG/LONDON, Aug 10 Private Dutch company Hestya Energy BV said on Wednesday it plans to buy the German Wilhelmshaven oil refinery from U.S. group ConocoPhillips and then restart it, adding to signs that investor interest in the crippled European refining sector is not dead.

The north German plant has been mothballed for most of the past two years due to an extended bout of poor margins and damage caused by a fire in May 2010.

ConocoPhillips has been trying to either sell the 260,000 barrels-a-day refinery or turn it into an oil distribution terminal as part of its strategy of cutting downstream operations as weak fuel demand has pummelled European profit margins.

No price for the deal was given. A Hestya Energy spokesman said it was planned to resume refinery operations "as soon as possible" at the site but gave no date.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

The planned sale of the refinery and its terminal follows several prominent transactions in the industry this summer including oil major Chevron Corp's sale of its UK Pembroke plant to U.S. refiner Valero and Shell's (RDSa.L) sale of UK Stanlow complex to India's Essar.

Funding for the transaction is being provided by private equity firm Riverstone Holdings -- of which former BP chief executive Lord Browne is a partner -- and private investment company Atlas Invest. Private investor Klesch agreed to buy Shell's German Heide refinery in similar move last year.

SURPRISE DECISION

Analysts and oil traders met the news of the sale and imminent restart with surprise as the plant had been seen as a likely candidate for permanent closure given its limited complexity.

"I've just fallen off my chair. It's against a background of weak demand and overcapacity and it doesn't appear to make sense to restart it. It's a rather good thing for Conoco," said Roy Jordan, research associate at FACTS Global Energy (FGE).

As a simple plant, Wilhelmshaven has a relatively high yield of fuel oil -- a product which is generally made in Europe at a loss. Conoco cancelled a plan to upgrade the plant in July last year in a move which would have increased the output of higher value products such as the motor fuel diesel.

"It's hard to see how they could make Wilhelmshaven sufficiently profitable when a healthy oil major with huge refining experience worldwide could not," said Robert Beaman, oil and gas analyst at Business Monitor International.

Still, better refining margins this summer may have increased the plant's appeal and the gasoil crack spread traded on the IntercontinentalExchange has recently rebounded to around $15 a barrel on weakness in the underlying Brent contract. LGO-LCO1=R

Oil traders said that the German plant typically processes light, sweet crude sourced from the North Sea and exports its fuels mostly to other parts of Europe and the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)