Hess, PDVSA receive offer for U.S. Virgin Island's Hovensa refinery -sources

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
HOUSTON, Sept 17 Hess Corporation and Venezuela's state-run PDVSA have found an interested buyer for their 350,000 barrel per day (bpd) Hovensa refinery in the Virgin Islands, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a local news report.
Refining at the plant has been halted since 2012 but its owners have been using it as a terminal.
The operation would be part of a broader attempt by PDVSA to sell its foreign assets, including its refining unit in the United States, Citgo Petroleum, and its stake in Chalmette, another refinery jointly owned with Exxon Mobil. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co