Flint Hills Texas refinery reports flaring, vapor release

HOUSTON, April 16 Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported flaring in its west plant and said it had contained a vapor release, according to notices the refinery filed with the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.

The vapor release was contained within the west plant and did not threaten nearby residents, the company said in the notice

