Union says U.S. refinery workers' contract talks moving slowly

HOUSTON Jan 24 With just a week of bargaining
left until the national contract for U.S. refinery workers
expires, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said talks with oil
company representatives for a new agreement were going slow,
according to a message sent to members via Twitter.
"It's time for the industry to get serious about addressing
issues that matter to USW members," the message said. "Be ready
to stand up and fight back!"
The USW rejected the first industry proposal on Friday,
calling it "inadequate and offensive," according to a message
sent to members.
During negotiations in 2012, at least five contract
proposals were rejected before an agreement was reached just
hours before the contract expired.
The Steelworkers are seeking annual pay raises double what
was gained in the last agreement. The union also wants work
given to non-union contractors to go to USW members, a tighter
policy to prevent fatigue and reductions in members'
out-of-pocket payments for health care. [See FACTBOX
ID:L1N0V100E]
The current agreement expires at 12:01 a.m. local time on
Feb. 1.
A representative for Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the
lead negotiator for U.S. refinery owners, was not immediately
available to discuss the talks on Saturday.
The union and refiners have made preparations for a possible
strike in February. The last nationwide refinery workers' strike
was in 1980 and lasted for three months.
A USW spokeswoman said the message from the union should be
clear to the oil companies.
"The workers just want the companies to take the
negotiations seriously and to know that the workers mean
business," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)