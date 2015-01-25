Union says U.S. refinery workers' contract talks moving slowly

HOUSTON Jan 24 With just a week of bargaining left until the national contract for U.S. refinery workers expires, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said talks with oil company representatives for a new agreement were going slow, according to a message sent to members via Twitter.

"It's time for the industry to get serious about addressing issues that matter to USW members," the message said. "Be ready to stand up and fight back!"

The USW rejected the first industry proposal on Friday, calling it "inadequate and offensive," according to a message sent to members.

During negotiations in 2012, at least five contract proposals were rejected before an agreement was reached just hours before the contract expired.

The Steelworkers are seeking annual pay raises double what was gained in the last agreement. The union also wants work given to non-union contractors to go to USW members, a tighter policy to prevent fatigue and reductions in members' out-of-pocket payments for health care. [See FACTBOX ID:L1N0V100E]

The current agreement expires at 12:01 a.m. local time on Feb. 1.

A representative for Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the lead negotiator for U.S. refinery owners, was not immediately available to discuss the talks on Saturday.

The union and refiners have made preparations for a possible strike in February. The last nationwide refinery workers' strike was in 1980 and lasted for three months.

A USW spokeswoman said the message from the union should be clear to the oil companies.

"The workers just want the companies to take the negotiations seriously and to know that the workers mean business," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)