UPDATE 1-Union says U.S. refinery workers' contract talks moving slowly

HOUSTON Jan 24 With just a week of bargaining
left until the national contract for U.S. refinery workers
expires, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said talks with oil
company representatives for a new pact were going slow,
according to a Twitter message sent to members.
"It's time for the industry to get serious about addressing
issues that matter to USW members," the message said. "Be ready
to stand up and fight back!"
The USW rejected the first industry proposal on Friday,
calling it "inadequate and offensive," according to a message
sent to members.
A spokesman for Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the lead
negotiator for U.S. refinery owners, confirmed that an initial
offer had been made to the USW, but declined to discuss details.
"We remain optimistic that a mutually satisfactory agreement
can be negotiated with the USW," said Shell spokesman Ray
Fisher.
Negotiations in 2012 saw at least five contract proposals
rejected before an agreement was reached just hours before
contract expiry.
The Steelworkers are seeking annual pay raises double those
of the last agreement. The union also wants work given to
non-union contractors to go to USW members, a tighter policy to
prevent fatigue and reductions in members' out-of-pocket
payments for health care. [See FACTBOX ID:L1N0V100E]
The current agreement expires at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 1.
The union and refiners have made preparations for a possible
strike in February. The last nationwide refinery workers' strike
was in 1980 and lasted for three months.
A USW spokeswoman said the union's message should be clear
to the oil companies.
"The workers just want the companies to take the
negotiations seriously and to know that the workers mean
business," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.
