Union says no progress toward U.S. refinery workers contract

HOUSTON Feb 2 The United Steelworkers union (USW) said no progress was made toward a new U.S. refinery workers contract in a meeting with lead industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc late on Monday, the second day of a refinery workers strike.

At Shell's request, the parties met at 5:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT), said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.

"We had discussions on the issues however no progress was made. We are still on call and willing to meet," Hancock said.

Shell said communication was resumed with the union on Monday about 36 hours after the company walked away from the negotiating table following 11 days of talks with the USW. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)