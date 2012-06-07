Tesoro S.F. Bay refinery workers OK contract

* Martinez workers last to approve deal
* Tesoro says pleased with contract approval
HOUSTON, June 6 Workers at Tesoro Corp's
166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in
Martinez, California, approved a new three-year contract on
Wednesday night, said the secretary-treasurer of United
Steelworkers union (USW) Local 5.
"USW Local 5 members voted to accept the company's
proposal," said Local 5 Secretary-Treasurer Jeff Clark. "The
negotiating committee would like to thank the members for their
support."
The more than 450 workers represented by the USW at the
Martinez refinery have been working under an extension of the
previous contract since it expired on Feb. 1 and had voted in
March to authorize union leaders to call a strike if an
acceptable agreement could not be reached.
A spokeswoman for San Antonio-based Tesoro said the company
was pleased that workers at the last of six refineries with
union representation had approved the its contract proposal.
"We are pleased with this outcome," said Tesoro spokeswoman
Tina Barbee. "All six of our USW-represented refineries -
Anacortes, Washington; Kapolei, Hawaii; Los Angeles, California;
Mandan, North Dakota; Salt Lake City, Utah and Martinez,
California have ratified our fair and competitive settlement
offer."
Before the offers were accepted, workers at four refineries
including Martinez voted to authorize strikes and staged
protests at refineries, Tesoro's headquarters and annual
meetings of shareholders.
Union leaders had said workers were opposed to changes the
company wanted in benefits and sought greater protection for
worker safety.
The worst U.S. refinery accident in a half a decade took
place in 2010 at Tesoro's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington,
refinery where an explosion claimed the lives of seven workers.
Tesoro has agreed to a USW proposal to create a process
safety management representative position, Barbee has said.
The contract provides an 8.5-percent raise over three years
on base pay of $33.85 per hour.
Independent refiner Tesoro has a seventh refinery in Kenai,
Alaska, where the workers do not have union representation.