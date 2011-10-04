Conoco conducts planned work at Oklahoma refinery

UPDATE 2-Daimler trucks chief Bernhard steps down
* Directors review progress of VW brand chief - sources (Adds analyst comment, Daimler statement)
NEW YORK, Oct 4 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on
Tuesday planned maintenance is under way at its
198,400-barrels-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
The company declined to provide more detail.
Trade sources said the turnaround, which started last week, involves the plant's crude and gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking units. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Directors review progress of VW brand chief - sources (Adds analyst comment, Daimler statement)
* Entered into agreement on Feb. 7, 2017, to issue $1.0 billion of TVA's 2.875% global power bonds 2017 Series A due Feb. 1, 2027
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO Feb 8 President Donald Trump blasted department store chain Nordstrom Inc on Wednesday for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, prompting critics to accuse him of misusing public office to benefit his family's sprawling business empire.