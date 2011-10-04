版本:
Conoco conducts planned work at Oklahoma refinery

 NEW YORK, Oct 4 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on
Tuesday planned maintenance is under way at its
198,400-barrels-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
 The company declined to provide more detail.
 Trade sources said the turnaround, which started last week,
involves the plant's crude and gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracking units.
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)

