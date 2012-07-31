版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Valero plans turnaround at Texas, Canada refineries in Q1

NEW YORK, July 31 Valero Energy plans to undertake turnarounds at the 225,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas and the 200,000 bpd plant in Corpus Christi, Texas in the first quarter next year, the company said Tuesday.

Valero also plans work at its Quebec City, Quebec refinery in Canada in the first quarter.

