Marathon postpones Garyville maintenance until September - Energy News Today

HOUSTON Dec 18 Marathon Petroleum will conduct planned maintenance at its 522,000 barrel-per-day Garyville, Louisiana refinery in September instead of January, Energy News Today reported on Friday.

The maintenance will be staggered throughout September, and coincide with 50 to 60 days of work on a fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units and related processes, the report said.

Gulf Coast crude grades, including Mars Sour crude WTC-MRS and Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS, were trading stronger on Friday following the news. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)