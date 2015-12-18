Marathon postpones Garyville maintenance until September - Energy News Today

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
HOUSTON Dec 18 Marathon Petroleum will conduct planned maintenance at its 522,000 barrel-per-day Garyville, Louisiana refinery in September instead of January, Energy News Today reported on Friday.
The maintenance will be staggered throughout September, and coincide with 50 to 60 days of work on a fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units and related processes, the report said.
Gulf Coast crude grades, including Mars Sour crude WTC-MRS and Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS, were trading stronger on Friday following the news. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million