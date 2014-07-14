Damaged heater likely shut distillation unit at Motiva refinery

HOUSTON, June 14 A heavily damaged heater on a
newly commissioned 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude
distillation unit is the likely cause of a unexpected shutdown
that may last up to five months at Motiva Enterprises
600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to experts.
In late April, Motiva, a joint-venture of Royal Dutch Shell
Plc and Saudi Aramco, started the new crude
distillation unit (CDU), which was the centerpiece of a 5-year,
$10-billion project to make the refinery the largest in the
United States.
But during an attempt to restore production on the CDU
Saturday, "uncontrolled combustion occurred within crude
distillation unit furnace," according to a notice filed with the
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
