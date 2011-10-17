Delek reports unplanned boiler work at Texas refinery

Oct 17 Delek U.S. Holdings (DK.N) on Monday reported unplanned maintenance on a boiler at its 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Tyler, Texas, which led to emissions, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.

Non-routine repairs on the boiler No. 9 will be conducted between Oct. 17-21, the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.