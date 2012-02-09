版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 01:09 BJT

Valero CEO: New Port Arthur HCU in production by Aug

HOUSTON Feb 9 Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Thursday that a new hydrocracking unit was expected to be in production at the company's 292,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by August.

The company's 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, will bring a new hydrocracker into production in the first quarter of 2013, Klesse said during a webcast presentation to the Credit Suisse Energy Summit.

The hydrocrackers will enable Valero to take advantage of rising demand for distillates.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐