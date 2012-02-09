Valero CEO: New Port Arthur HCU in production by Aug

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
HOUSTON Feb 9 Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Thursday that a new hydrocracking unit was expected to be in production at the company's 292,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by August.
The company's 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, will bring a new hydrocracker into production in the first quarter of 2013, Klesse said during a webcast presentation to the Credit Suisse Energy Summit.
The hydrocrackers will enable Valero to take advantage of rising demand for distillates.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)