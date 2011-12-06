版本:
Conoco says L.A. refinery performing maintenance

HOUSTON Dec 5 ConocoPhillips said on Monday that its 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, was performing maintenance on a unit.

West Coast refined products markets trade sources said they understood the unit undergoing work to be a reformer.

