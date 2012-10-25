Delta's Trainer gasoline-making unit running smoothly -source

NEW YORK Oct 25 The gasoline-making unit at the 185,000 barrel per day Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery owned by Delta Air Line's Monroe Energy has restarted and is running smoothly, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.

The unit, which was plagued by unexpected issues, was restarted and is working up to full rates, the source said.

The second crude unit is also back in operation now that the FCC unit is back up and running.