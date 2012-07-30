版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 01:22 BJT

PBF restarted boiler at Delaware refinery

NEW YORK, July 30 PBF Energy Inc said it restarted a carbon monoxide boiler at its 182,200 barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, shortly after its failure on Friday.

The company declined to comment on other aspects of the refinery's operations.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐