版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 03:30 BJT

Explosion rocks NuStar San Antonio refinery

HOUSTON Nov 30 An explosion rocked the 14,500 barrel per day NuStar AGE refinery in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

A NuStar spokesman said the company's corporate headquarters in San Antonio was still gathering information about the blast.

San Antonio firefighters were attempting to extinguish the blaze, according to a report on the San Antonio Express-News website.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐