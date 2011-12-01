RPT-UPDATE 1-Alon reports a fire within a tank at Bakersfield plant

Nov 30 Alon USA Energy reported that a fire within a tank had been contained at its Bakersfield, California, refinery on Wednesday, according to a notice filed with the California pollution regulators.

The tank, which held product over a year ago, was de-gassed on Tuesday for cleaning and inspection. "It ruptured on the north side due to unknown cause," the filing said.

The local fire department was extinguishing the fire, the filing added.

The filing said there were no fatalities or injuries due to the incident.