公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 5日 星期一

Alon reports hydrotreater malfunction -filing

HOUSTON, March 4 Alon USA Energy's 67,000 barrel per day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery reported a diesel hydrotreater malfunction on Saturday, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

The refinery was working to restore the hydrotreater to normal operations, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

