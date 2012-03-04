Alon reports hydrotreater malfunction -filing

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
HOUSTON, March 4 Alon USA Energy's 67,000 barrel per day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery reported a diesel hydrotreater malfunction on Saturday, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.
The refinery was working to restore the hydrotreater to normal operations, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.