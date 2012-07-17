Alon Big Spring crude unit compressor trips - filing

BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF TENNIS MEDIA
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
July 17 Alon USA Energy reported a crude unit compressor trip at its 67,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery on Monday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The feeds to the compressor were flared when the compressor tripped off-line due to high vibration at about 1:22 pm (local time) on Monday.
"All operations were back to normal within 50 minutes," the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
March 1 If you want to understand an industry you have to understand how employees get paid, and for what.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high