公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Alon Big Spring crude unit compressor trips - filing

July 17 Alon USA Energy reported a crude unit compressor trip at its 67,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery on Monday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The feeds to the compressor were flared when the compressor tripped off-line due to high vibration at about 1:22 pm (local time) on Monday.

"All operations were back to normal within 50 minutes," the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

