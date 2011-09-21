Alon reports unplanned work at Big Spring, TX, refinery

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
Sept 21 Alon USA Energy on Wednesday reported unplanned maintenance to repair a leak in the "flue gas" line at its 67,000-BPD Big Spring, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing identified fluid catalytic cracker, co boiler stack and catalytic regen process vent as source of emissions.
This activity will have a negligible impact on site operations, the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
