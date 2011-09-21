Alon reports unplanned work at Big Spring, TX, refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to )

Sept 21 Alon USA Energy on Wednesday reported unplanned maintenance to repair a leak in the "flue gas" line at its 67,000-BPD Big Spring, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing identified fluid catalytic cracker, co boiler stack and catalytic regen process vent as source of emissions.

This activity will have a negligible impact on site operations, the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)